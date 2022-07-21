      Weather Alert

Montesano School District assessing transportation needs for upcoming school year 

Jul 21, 2022 @ 7:37am

As many school districts across the state and the country struggle with a shortage of bus drivers, the Montesano School District is getting an early start to seeing what their needs will be in the upcoming school year.

Shawn Brown, Director of Teaching and Learning, posted on the district website a “Request for Transportation” this week to get an assessment of need.

According to their announcement, they are opening bus registration early so that they can “get a clear understanding of the demand for bus transportation in the next school year”.

Registration needs to be completed by August 5th.

The driver shortfall isn’t new, as the shortage extended as we came out of the pandemic, saw labor shortages in many industries, and coronavirus requirements forced many school districts to limit transportation availability.

For Montesano;

  • Transportation will be scheduled to/from the student’s home address or daycare location.
  • Routes will filled by priority working from outer district boundaries inward.
  • Waiting Lists may be created if a route reaches max capacity with assigned students.

Montesano residents interested can follow this link to fill out the form: https://forms.gle/63rwBGTi7fe64vQE9

