Montesano School District and teachers still without agreement
By KXRO News
|
Sep 26, 2018 @ 6:53 AM

The Montesano School District says after agreeing to a tentative proposal from the Montesano Education Association, that agreement was withdrawn by the union.

The district posted on their website that on September 12th, they accepted a union proposal that included a 20% increase over the 2017-2018 salary schedule that includes an additional 10 days of pay at the per diem rate for each teacher and an additional three days at a new curriculum rate of $250.

They say the 180 day 2018-2019 salary schedule and the additional days were agreed to at the bargaining table by the union and the school district.

In the post it states, “Please be assured that your Board of Directors remains committed to providing a fair and competitive salary and benefit package to our employees while also sustaining the long-term fiscal responsibility we have to our community.”

In postings on social media, supporters of the Montesano teachers state that the agreement was voted down by union membership, although the base and max salaries vary between the school district data and the anecdotal postings.

The district says the formerly agreed upon salary schedule would have had the teacher salary range from $47,009 to $87,942, while varying posts from supporters all seem to state those numbers as a base of $43,825 and maximum $82,062.

In a statement from MEA Co-Presidents Tina Niels and Justin Raines, they told KXRO.

“After bargaining with the Montesano School District for the last three months, Montesano teachers and other certificated staff are still working without a contract.  On September 14th, teachers rejected a contract proposal which offered significantly less money than other nearby districts.  This week Montesano teachers offered to continue meeting with the district, but the district rejected the idea, stating that “it wouldn’t be a good use of anyone’s time” and that “the board will not approve a deal [for more than the last offer].”  Since talks have broken down, the next step will be mediation.  Montesano teachers will attend the next school board meeting on Thursday, September 27th to make their case directly to the school board.  Community members are encouraged to come “

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hoquiam in need of 2 new City Council Members Logger dies in Porter River City cleanup continues and trespassers will be cited Grays Harbor August Unemployment 5th highest in state Bridge work near Hunt Clubb Road brings delays Armory building restoration starting
Comments