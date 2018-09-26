Montesano School District and teachers still without agreement

The Montesano School District says after agreeing to a tentative proposal from the Montesano Education Association, that agreement was withdrawn by the union.

The district posted on their website that on September 12th, they accepted a union proposal that included a 20% increase over the 2017-2018 salary schedule that includes an additional 10 days of pay at the per diem rate for each teacher and an additional three days at a new curriculum rate of $250.

They say the 180 day 2018-2019 salary schedule and the additional days were agreed to at the bargaining table by the union and the school district.

In the post it states, “Please be assured that your Board of Directors remains committed to providing a fair and competitive salary and benefit package to our employees while also sustaining the long-term fiscal responsibility we have to our community.”

In postings on social media, supporters of the Montesano teachers state that the agreement was voted down by union membership, although the base and max salaries vary between the school district data and the anecdotal postings.

The district says the formerly agreed upon salary schedule would have had the teacher salary range from $47,009 to $87,942, while varying posts from supporters all seem to state those numbers as a base of $43,825 and maximum $82,062.

In a statement from MEA Co-Presidents Tina Niels and Justin Raines, they told KXRO.