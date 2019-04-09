Montesano Police arrest student after school shooting statements

A Montesano student was arrested for Felony Harassment over Spring Break.

According to a release from the Montesano Police Department, they learned on Friday, April 5 of a student at the Montesano Junior/Senior High School making statements in regards to mass shootings.

“The Montesano Police Department acted quickly and began an investigation into the threatening statements”

In their investigation, MPD says that the student made specific statements regarding; the April 20 anniversary of the Columbine School Shooting, other references to mass shootings, statements regarding specific firearms, and who had bullied him at the school.

A search warrant was issued and the boy was contacted, intrevieds, and taken into custody on charges of Felony Harassment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Bob Wilson at the Montesano Police Department at 360-249-1031