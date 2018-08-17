Montesano man sentenced for crash while high on meth

A Montesano man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after crashing into a Forks couple while high on meth.

The Department of Justice tells KXRO that 51-year-old Kelly L. Landry of Montesano was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for vehicular assault.

They say Landry was driving his employer’s work truck while impaired with methamphetamine and marijuana on September 6, 2017, when he crashed head-on into another car on Highway 101 near Lake Crescent.

According to records filed in the case, Landry was driving east on Highway 101 and crossed the centerline, slamming head-on into a Taurus driven by an 80-year-old Forks resident.

The driver’s 70-year-old wife was in the passenger seat and they both suffered severe injuries, including a broken ankle, broken nose, fractured ribs, and fractured wrist.

Landry was also injured in the crash.

First responders found both a meth pipe and a marijuana pipe in the cab of his truck.

A blood screen taken following the crash showed Landry had high levels of methamphetamine and some THC in his blood.

While both victims survived, their lives have been permanently changed because of lasting physical impacts from their injuries.

They are no longer able to participate in many of the activities they enjoyed before the crash.

An avid gardener, the 70-year-old is no longer able to work in her garden and must use a walker for mobility.

Landry had been identified in two prior incidents where he struck parked cars.

In July 2016, he struck a parked car in Hoquiam and drove away.

In February 2017, he drove his work truck into a parked car in Montesano and drove off.

His employer contacted the victim, and Montesano Police were then able to identify Landry as the driver.

Because the September 2017 crash occurred on National Park Service land, the case was prosecuted in federal court.

A restitution amount to pay for the victims medical bills, towing fees, and other expenses will be set in November.