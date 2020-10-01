      Weather Alert

Montesano man among Washington State Patrol graduating class, earning high marks

Oct 1, 2020 @ 6:47am
113th Graduating Class Photo from Washington State Patrol

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held at the State Patrol Training Division that saw 49 Washington State  Patrol (WSP) troopers sworn in by Justice Susan Owens of the Washington State Supreme  Court. 

Among them was Cody Robinson of Montesano.

Robinson was highlighted in his class, earning the Top Control Tactics Award which recognizes him with the highest level of proficiency in “control tactics techniques, to include self-defense, handcuffing, searching, and use of force thought  process”. 

Robinson will be working for the State Patrol in the Monroe area.

The entire class was presented with their commission cards by Assistant Chief Jeff R. Sass after completing over 1,000 hours of training. 

113th Graduating Class
Photo from Washington State Patrol

The Washington State Patrol Academy produces approximately three  cadet classes each biennium, which accounts for about 100 to 120 new troopers. Historically, only  about four to six percent of the total number of applicants makes the grade to become WSP troopers. 

“The 49 cadets graduating today endured a rigorous application process, extensive background  investigation, and received the best training, unmatched anywhere else in the nation. Today, they will  join the ranks of Washington’s finest, as troopers of the Washington State Patrol, a tradition that  began 99 years ago on June 21, 1921, when sixteen brave men kick-started their Indian motorcycles,  strapped on an armband and started a proud tradition known today as the Washington State Patrol,”  said Chief John Batiste.  

Also during the ceremony, the Core Values Award was presented to Trooper Samuel T. Harshberger.  This award is presented to the trooper cadet who most typifies the Training Division Core Values,  which includes strong leadership, effective partnerships, professional excellence, acting with integrity  and accountability, respecting and protecting individual rights, and earning the trust and confidence of  the public. 

The recipient of this award was determined by an anonymous vote of the cadet’s classmates, and is sponsored by the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation. This award  honors the most recent State Patrol employee to give their life in service to the citizens of the state of  Washington. 

Trooper Justin R. Schaffer died in the line of duty on March 24, 2020. 

The award was  presented in Trooper Schaffer’s honor by his wife, Sandra Schaffer. 

In addition to this award,  Captain Mark R. Tegard presented five trooper cadets with awards. 

These awards included: 

Top Academic Award 

  • Presented to Trooper Carol Ann E. Fuchs; this award recognizes the outstanding efforts of the  cadet who attains the highest grade point average compiled over 30 exams and quizzes. The class  average GPA for the 113th Trooper Basic Training Class was 91%; Trooper Fuchs’ GPA was an  impressive 95%. 

Top Driving Award 

  • Presented to Trooper Jaremy N. Martin; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with  respect to driving skills and techniques, decision-making and mind-set, and steady and constant  improvement through each phase of drivers training. 

Top Firearms Award 

  • Presented to Trooper Jace M. Steele; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency with all  weapon systems, marksmanship scores and skills, and demonstration of sound judgment during  practical encounter scenarios. 

Top Physical Fitness 

  • Presented to Trooper Patrick R. Homa; this award recognizes the highest level of drive and tenacity  in physical fitness testing and training. The recipient of this award consistently performed at the top  of the Trooper Basic Training Class during physical training.  

Top Control Tactics Award 

  • Presented to Trooper Cody L. Robinson; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency in  control tactics techniques, to include self-defense, handcuffing, searching, and use of force thought  process. 

Top Collision Investigation Award 

  • Presented to Trooper Jace M. Steele; this award recognizes the highest level of proficiency  regarding collision investigation, including mathematical computation, scene investigation, information  and evidence gathering, report writing, and teamwork. 

Top Overall Cadet Award 

  • Presented to Trooper Patrick R. Homa; this award recognizes the trooper cadet who demonstrated  great courage to overcome obstacles, unwavering dedication to stay focused on reaching their goals,  and their ability to give 100% in every aspect of their training. Trooper Homa demonstrated the  necessary skills, abilities, and judgment to be an excellent trooper, and he made extra efforts to make  continuous improvements. 

 

113th Trooper Basic Training Class

Name Number Final Assignment Home Town
1 Adams, Jessica 760 Okanogan Malott
2 Ahn, Hyungjun 424 Tacoma Yelm
3 Arceo, Montana 629 Marysville Walla Walla
4 Bonnell, Rebecca 1299 Bellevue Olympia
5 Boyd, Parker 1148 Bellevue Normandy Park
6 Buddin, Dustin 962 Monroe Arlington
7 Candelaria, Silverio 324 Goldendale Vancouver
8 Carrillo-Varela, Magaly 1099 Yakima Yakima
9 Childs, Regan 347 Marysville DeerPark
10 Clark, Benjamin 320 Olympia Tumwater
11 Corner, Christopher 339 Tacoma Vancouver
12 Donwen, Nathan 950 Bellevue Puyallup
13 Erwin, KeShawn 1123 Bellevue Tacoma
14 Flaig, Kyle 973 Chehalis Centralia
15 Fletcher, Jacob 1226 Bellingham Sumas
16 Fuchs, Carol Ann 1101 Bellevue Tacoma
17 Grasseth, Skylor 556 Monroe Cathlamet
18 Harding, Kelsey 718 Marysville Arlington
19 Harshberger, Samuel 1083 Monroe Airway Heights
20 Hicks, Lauren 884 Yakima Selah
21 Homa, Patrick 1266 Bellevue Auburn
22 Hudson, Caleb 544 Monroe St.John
23 Jewell, Jeb 1234 Shelton Chehalis
24 Kroner, Mitchel 918 Grandview Pasco
25 MacKinnon, Cameron 1257 Monroe Lynden
26 Martin, Jaremy 1198 Burlington Lynden
27 McClelland, Shane 833 Pt.Townsend Bremerton
28 Miller, Cody 807 Tacoma Roy
29 Miller, Shelby 1059 Tacoma Dupont
30 Morgan, Brittan 919 Tacoma Lacey
31 Murray, Jonathon 530 Olympia Olympia
32 Olson, Jacob 861 Marysville Stanwood
33 Osmer, Cameron 1151 Bellevue Issaquah
34 Perkins, Bryan 1010 Bellevue Lynnwood
35 Raber, Jared 1292 Okanogan East Wenatchee
36 Radillo, Vidal 432 Grandview Yakima
37 Robinson, Cody 867 Monroe Montesano
38 Rohrbaugh, Eion 1156 Monroe Spokane
39 Schick, Carter 1077 Olympia Olympia
40 Schoenborn, David 510 Goldendale Winlock
41 Schultz, Clementine 619 Marysville Salkum
42 Silva, Cruz 1250 Bellevue Puyallup
43 Steele, Jace 353 Marysville Monroe
44 Sullivan, Liam 1254 Burlington Mt.Vernon
45 Taylor, Aspen 797 Tacoma Tacoma
46 Weatherwax, Katherine 648 Pt.Townsend Bremerton
47 Weigel, Lars 447 Okanogan Omak
48 York, Jamon 491 Tacoma Olympia
49 Young, Mark 740 Tacoma Tumwater

 

For more information, visit www.wsp.wa.gov.

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
20 Years Later: The Oakville Blob
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims