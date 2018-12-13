Montesano library temporarily closed after sewer line break

The Montesano Library is under a temporary emergency closure.

Timberland Regional Library announced that the W.H. Abel Memorial Library is temporarily closed to protect patrons and staff from potential health & safety issues with the facility.

According to a report, this week the library was temporarily closed as the main sewer line backed up in both restrooms. They say that the sewer line was packed with paper towels which caused overflow out into the hallway, throughout the library, out the front doors, and also into the return air system.

ServPro began cleanup at the library on Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018.

TRL says that the collection is safe, however the service desk was damaged.

In the report they say that the walls around the restrooms will need to have sheetrock removed up to the four foot mark due to bacterial mosture damage, the floors will need to be taken up and repaired or sealed, and additional damages need to be assessed.

timeline will be determined based on our bid process and repair work needed.

A date to reopen has yet to be determined as they work through the bid process and discover how much repair work is needed.

An update on reopening will be given on January 2, 2019.

More information will be posted on the Facebook page and the TRL.org location page.

The outside book drop at Montesano will continue to be checked daily.

Patrons with holds at the Montesano library can request remaining items be moved to nearby Elma or Aberdeen Libraries, which will be open normal operating hours.

For questions, call TRL’s information and reference services at 1-800-562-6022.

Photo by Jason Freshour