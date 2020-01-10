Montesano Councilman Clint Bryson announces campaign for 19th District seat
Montesano, WA – Representative Jim Walsh will have another local opponent in 2020.
Montesano City Councilman Clint Bryson has announced that he will be running for the 19th Legislative District’s Position 1 seat currently held by Walsh.
Bryson’s online announcement:
“Friends, today I’m announcing my campaign for State Representative in my home district of LD 19, Position 1.
I will continue to fight for the hardworking families of Southwest Washington. I want all of us – especially our children – to have the opportunity to have a living wage job, health care and a career right here. They shouldn’t have to move to Seattle or Portland to make a living.
I have a deep-seated passion for the forests, rivers and beaches of Southwest Washington. Our communities, people and industries have been good to my family. This is our home.
This is an exciting journey to be on and I would be honored to have you by my side as we win in 2020. Please check out my website at www.ElectClintBryson.com and please share this post!
– Clint”
In November, Montesano resident Mariana Everson also announced that she plans to run for the seat.
All 3 candidates have filed with the PDC for the position.