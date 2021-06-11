Montesano City Council vacancy announced; residents encouraged to apply

After a councilperson had to step away, the City of Montesano is looking for residents interested in filling a hole on the City Council.
In a notice, the City of Montesano states that they are seeking seeking candidates to fill the term of City Council Position #5 through December 31, 2023.
This seat had been held by Megan Valentine, and the city is now accepting applications to fill that role.
Councilmember Ian Cope spoke to KXRO earlier this week about the opportunity.
Qualified candidates must be a registered voter, be over the age of 18, and have resided in the City of Montesano for more than one year.
Letters of interest and resumes are being accepted through 5:00 PM July 7th, 2021.
The City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m, and Cope told KXRO that the goal is to hold interviews and find someone for the position by their meeting on July 13.
For more information you may call CFO/City Clerk Arnel Blancas at (360) 249-3021, ext.109
Letters of interest and resumes can be sent by 5:00 PM July 7th, 2021 to:
CFO/City Clerk Arnel Blancas
112 N. Main Street
Montesano, WA 98563