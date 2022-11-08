KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Montesano Bulldogs enter state contention; tickets available online for soccer & football

November 8, 2022 7:46AM PST
Montesano fans can get a head start to both the soccer and football games this week and purchase tickets online as the Bulldogs continue on their road to the state competition.

On Wednesday, the Bulldog ladies will host LaSalle at 6:00PM on Jack Rottle Field in the 1A State Soccer contest.

The Evergreen League Champion and #4 ranked Bulldogs take on #13 LaSalle Lightning to move onto the next round.

Tickets can be purchased online* or at the gate. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and students without ASB cards, or $7 for senior citizens or students with ASB cards. Passes are not accepted. Gates open at 5:00PM.

Click here to purchase your online ticket, or scan the QR code below:

On Friday, the #8 seed Bulldog men will face #9 Toppenish in 1A football, also at Jack Rottle.

The 8-2 Bulldogs and 8-2 Wildcats will meet with a 6pm start in Montesano.

It is the Game of the Week on our sister station 1490 KWOK.

You can hear all the action in person, on the radio, or online at 1490 KWOK or 1490KWOK.com.

Click here to purchase your online ticket, or scan the QR code below:


*Processing fees apply.

