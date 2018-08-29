Montesano asks to switch Public Hospital Districts

The City of Montesano is looking at switching Public Hospital Districts.

In a move that came as a surprise to the Public Hospital District #2 Board of Commissioners, the Montesano City Council is requesting that the district allow them to withdraw from their boundaries so that they can look at joining Public Hospital District #1.

In the board meeting at Grays Harbor Community Hospital on Tuesday, the commissioners sounded confused when they spoke about an email from Montesano Mayor Vini Samuel asking for approval to be annexed out of the district.

Commissioner Miles Longenbaugh spoke at the meeting, asking why this had not come up in other meetings and requesting an invitation be sent to sit down with both parties.

A motion was not made at the hospital board meeting that would allow their withdrawal, instead the board agreed that communication would be sought between the city and the hospital before any decisions were made.

On Tuesday night, the resolution came before the Montesano City Council confirming their request to be removed.

The resolution states that Public Hospital District #1 has already secured a residency grant to “fund and help support a program to develop, train, and retain doctors” at a facility in Montesano and their research over the last 18 months has shown that over 50% of residents appear to choose Summit Pacific Medical Center or other medical facilities near Olympia over Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

Montesano Mayor Vini Samuel says that the move is motivated not only because the city wants broader coverage within their borders, but that a facility such as this could benefit Grays Harbor as a whole.

Mayor Samuel says that this move does not mean that they will in fact leave the district, but it would give them the option to.

The resolution to ask for withdrawal was passed unanimously.

Based on conversations following the Montesano City Council meeting, it appears that discussions between Public Hospital District #2 and Montesano will happen.

According to RCW and online resources, to withdraw from a public hospital district the city has multiple options. If they do not approve the withdrawal, the city would need to obtain signatures from 25% of the voters in the area looking to withdraw. Following that process, approval would be needed from the Grays Harbor County Commissioners. If approval is still not given, the change could come from a vote of the entire district. To join Hospital District #1, a similar process is needed.

If Montesano residents choose to withdraw, but do not approve annexation into the other district, the city would not see property tax charges for either hospital, but would also likely not see the new facility for resident medical professionals.