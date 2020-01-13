Molina accepted locally for Medicaid as Community Health Plan of Washington departs
As of the start of the new year, Community Health Plan of Washington(CHPW) is no longer operating in Grays Harbor County.
In response to their departure, GHCH says that they have partnered with Molina as of January 1st.
According to the hospital, in late 2018 they were notified by CHPW that they will discontinue coverage in Grays Harbor County and they had been working for nearly a year to find another partner.
Those residents with an Amerigroup Washington Managed Medicaid plan will still be able to use their coverage.
Residents looking to use GHCH or Harbor Medical Group clinics will need to be enrolled with either Amerigroup or Molina for Medicaid coverage going forward.
If patients still have CHPW, the hospital stays that they are prepared to help facilitate their enrollment with either Amerigroup or Molina.
There are several options for anyone who has not transitioned to Molina or Amerigroup:
- In Person at GHCH: Patients can make an appointment with Nichole Garrigus Monday-Friday 7am-3:30pm. Please call 360-537-5113 to check availability.
- By phone, please call: Health Care Authority at: 1-800-562-3022
- If you would prefer to use the internet, please go to
https://www.waproviderone.org/client
- You will need their Social Security Number or Provider One number, date of birth and
zip code on file with the Health Care Authority.
- Select the change enrollment option.
Regardless of coverage, the hospital reminds everyone that they will provide emergency care to anyone who needs it. They ask anyone who needs emergency care to come to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital Emergency Department.
Below is a FAQ provided by GHCH to help answer addition questions community members may have.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why doesn’t my doctor/the hospital accept my insurance anymore?
As of December 31st, 2019, CHPW is no longer operating in Grays Harbor County. In response to CHPW’s departure, GHCH hospital and clinics have partnered with Molina. Our partnership with Amerigroup is unchanged. Beginning January 1st, 2020 if you want to utilize GHCH and clinic services you will need to be enrolled with either Amerigroup or Molina for Medicaid coverage. We believe these two partners are best positioned to help GHCH continue to provide quality care to our Medicaid covered patients.
Why is this happening?
In late 2018 we were notified by CHPW that they will discontinue coverage in Grays Harbor County. We have been working for nearly a year to find another great partner to best support our patients and the facilities who provide quality healthcare to all of the Managed Medicaid Customers in Grays Harbor County.
We know this is an inconvenience today, but our partners, Amerigroup and Molina are committed to quality care for our patients and to helping to improve our community.
What can we do now?
We have begun enrolling patients with one of our preferred providers: Amerigroup and Molina.
How can I change plans?
Provider One Enrollment- Mon-Fri, 8:00am-5pm
Phone: 800-562-3022
Online (24/7): https://www.waproviderone.org/client
Patient Support Center
Grays Harbor Community Hospital- West Campus, First Floor (Patient Financial Services)
There is a patient navigator there to assist with your transition.