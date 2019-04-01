Missing woman found deceased

After requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing woman outside Hoquiam, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced later that night that the woman was found deceased near where she was last seen.

Friday morning, an alert was sent to help locate 78-year-old Joann W Nelson who was reported missing out of Bellingham on March 26 and possibly seen walking on the Polson Camp Road March 27.

Her abandoned vehicle was found nearby the location and her phone was tracked to the area.

A search and rescue mission was started including numerous ground searchers, blood hounds,vehicles, and a military helicopter.

Late Friday night the Sheriff;s Office reported that Nelson was found deceased in a heavily wooded area approximately one mile from the end of Polson Camp Road.

In their release, they state “Family members have been notified and the Sheriff’s Office expresses our condolences for the loss of their loved one.”

According to GHSO, the death does not appear suspicious and the investigation will continue.