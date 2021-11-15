Milne Fruit Products Promotes Michael Sorenson to CEO and President

Michael’s new expanded leadership role will help Milne build upon existing opportunities for expanding growth globally
PROSSER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Michael Sorenson has accepted the promotion to CEO & President of Milne Fruit Products. Effective immediately, Michael assumes the most senior executive leadership position at Milne, reporting to Court Wyckoff as Executive Chairman of the Board.
Sorenson joined Milne in 2005 with the acquisition of Milne by the Wyckoff Family. Sorenson has led Milne since his promotion to President and General Manager in 2010. During the past decade Milne has expanded their production capacity, product offerings and global sales reach.
“I am very pleased to announce that Michael Sorenson has accepted the promotion to CEO and President of Milne Fruit Products. As President and General Manager Michael has overseen more than a decade of substantive growth at Milne, not only diversifying the products and services that we provide to our customers but expanding the footprint of our operations to include two additional processing facilities. I am very proud of the accomplishments of Michael and our entire Milne organization and look forward to Milne’s continued success under his leadership as CEO and President.”
-Dave Wyckoff, Chairman of the Board, Milne Fruit Products
“To me, personally this means a great deal. I’ve always valued the Wyckoff Family’s trust in my ability. I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to lead Milne on our continued trajectory.
“This promotion speaks volumes about the entire Milne team. Everyone at Milne has had a hand in the growth and success we have been experiencing. We continue to expand all phases of our capabilities including our Vegetable processing plant as well as our two fruit processing facilities.
“We will also be striving for value-added growth in industries outside of our current offerings.
“The feeling here at Milne in this time and place is that our future is extremely bright. We’re going to continue to grow and be successful. We’re positive about where we are headed. Providing our customers world class service is something we take great pride in.”
-Michael Sorenson, CEO and President, Milne Fruit Products.
Since 1956, Milne has been an industry leader in the production of fruit and vegetable juices, concentrates, and purees. Today, Milne is a global supplier to the industrial food, beverage, and health and wellness markets. Milne continues to be a growth-focused fruit and vegetable solutions partner with its full line of not-from concentrate and concentrated juice and puree offerings.
To learn more about Milne Fruit Products, please visit milnefruit.com
Contacts
Shannon Elkins
Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Milne
804 Bennett Ave
Prosser, WA 99350
P: 509-786-2611
C: 509-832-1600
[email protected]