Memorial service Nov. 26 for Lt. Oldham

Nov 20, 2019 @ 9:04am

A memorial has been planned for local firefighter Philip Oldham.

The Grays Harbor Fire District #2 Lieutenant/Paramedic passed away on Friday, November 15 after a battle with Leukemia.

The nearly 33 year fire veteran passed away surrounded by family.

A memorial service has been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at the Evergreen Christian Community Church, 1000 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia. 

A procession with Lieutenant Oldham and his family will be arriving at 12:00 p.m. 

This service will be open to the public with full line-of-duty-death honors. 

More information about his memorial service will be announced as details become available. 

GHFD#2 asked that residents “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one. “

Agencies wishing to participate in the procession, please RSVP at www.ghfd2.org.

They ask that any inquiries and questions be directed to oldhammemorial@ghfd2.net.

Image from GHFD#2

Memor

