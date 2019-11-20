Memorial service Nov. 26 for Lt. Oldham
A memorial has been planned for local firefighter Philip Oldham.
The Grays Harbor Fire District #2 Lieutenant/Paramedic passed away on Friday, November 15 after a battle with Leukemia.
The nearly 33 year fire veteran passed away surrounded by family.
A memorial service has been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at the Evergreen Christian Community Church, 1000 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia.
A procession with Lieutenant Oldham and his family will be arriving at 12:00 p.m.
This service will be open to the public with full line-of-duty-death honors.
More information about his memorial service will be announced as details become available.
GHFD#2 asked that residents “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved one. “
Agencies wishing to participate in the procession, please RSVP at www.ghfd2.org.
They ask that any inquiries and questions be directed to oldhammemorial@ghfd2.net.
