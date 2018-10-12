Memorial honoring first responders placed in Elma

A memorial specifically for local first responders will take place this weekend in Elma.

Grays Harbor Fire District #5 tells KXRO that they will join the City of Elma to host the First Responders Memorial on Saturday, October 13th at 10am at the Elma Veteran’s Memorial Park.

According to the department, the event serves as a memorial to remember first responders lost in the line of duty. This could include ems, fire, police, and other agencies.

The event is free to the public and is scheduled to feature speakers from multiple agencies.

The Montesano Fire Department will also be on hand using their ladder truck to display flags.

Department personnel will be in their in dress uniforms, with volunteers in duty uniforms and a full out service.