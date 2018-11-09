Meetings in Montesano will discuss Willapa Bay salmon policy

Two workshops are scheduled in Grays Harbor to discuss the Willapa Bay salmon management policy.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that they will review the policy during two upcoming public workshops in Montesano.

At the workshops, state fishery managers will assess the outcomes of the current policy, based on relevant data, said Chad Herring, WDFW fish policy lead for the south coast.

“Willapa Bay salmon fisheries are very popular and contribute significantly to the local economy,” Herring said. “We need input from the public on the implementation and performance of the policy.”

The workshops include discussion with Willapa Bay fishery advisers and an opportunity for public comment.

WDFW says that the policy is designed to help restore wild salmon runs and reduce conflicts between commercial and recreational fisheries in Willapa Bay, and enhance the economic well-being and stability of the recreational and commercial fishing industry in the state.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, which sets policy for WDFW, approved the plan in 2015 after significant public input.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be held at the agency’s regional office at 48 Devonshire Road in Montesano. The meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.

More information about the policy and meetings can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wbsag/.

WDFW will provide updates to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in upcoming meetings. The commission is scheduled to take action on the policy in February. Commission meeting times and agendas can be found online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/meetings.html.