Meeting to discuss Cosmopolis Brownfield sites set for April 29

The City of Cosmopolis is asking residents to give their input on possibly revitalizing local property through grant funding.

The City announced on their Facebook page that they are hosting an event on Monday, April 29 from 6-8:30 pm at the Cosmopolis Fire Station to discuss the possibility of using funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the $600,000 awarded to the cities of Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis to do assessments on “Brownfield Sites”

A portion of this funding will be used to prepare an economic development strategy to attract new investment, with the remainder of the funds used to perform assessments on sites in the area.

In November 2016, EPA Brownfield Grant Specialist Chris Gdak described Brownfield Sites at the meeting when discussing the funding.

The three cities had previously requested funding in 2016, but Gdak says that they just missed the cutoff, receiving 190 out of 200 points required to be included into the federal funding.

The Grays Harbor Council of Governments is facilitating the Brownfield program, along with the cities. Gdak said in 2016 that $600,000 would be requested when they submitted their 2017 application.

The City is working with a consultant team of Stantec Consulting Services, Leland Consulting Group, and Walker Macy to develop a strategy for revitalizing vacant and underutilized properties in order to stimulate public and private investment.

They ask for local business and property owners, as well as residents and anyone interested, to help identify possible projects and “create a vision for the future of the Cosmopolis waterfront and downtown areas”.

For more information about the regional Brownfield Site project, please visit www.ghcog.org/brownfield.html.

Anyone with questions prior to the event is asked to contact City Hall at (360) 532-9230.