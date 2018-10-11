Meeting on local homeless & affordable housing this month

The public is invited to learn more about local efforts to address homelessness and affordable housing at a meeting this month.

The Housing Stakeholder Coalition will meet on Tuesday, October 23rd at 9am in the Harbor Room at the Pearsall Building (2109 Sumner Avenue, Aberdeen).to discuss “pertinent housing issues” for our area.

The October 23rd meeting will include updates in the following areas:

NEW Homeless housing RFP

Homeless housing RFP Homeless youth services

Various pending grant opportunities for additional resources

USDA Pilot Project for most vulnerable clients

Data and performance benchmarks

Agency updates

The coalition was formed as part of the 10-year Plan to End Homelessness released in 2016 as a way to look at the future and highlight local housing.

In a release, Grays Harbor Public Health & Social Services says that the plan identifies five strategies to address housing needs in our community:

Fully develop a coordinated entry system that works to provide the right services at the right time to all clients seeking resources. Maintain and expand affordable housing resources. Invest in housing for vulnerable populations, including both long-term permanent housing and short-term emergency shelter. Build and strengthen the housing system. Increase community awareness and discussion of housing issues.

If you are interested in joining the Housing Stakeholder Coalition or would like additional information contact Cassie Lentz at 360-500-4049 orclentz@co.grays-harbor.wa.us. A meeting calendar and materials from previous meetings are also available at www.healthygh.org/directory/housing.