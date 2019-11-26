Meeting looks at Hoquiam priorities as part of pilot project
Image modified from Joe Mabel [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
The City of Hoquiam was chosen to be part of a pilot program that looks for local priorities, and they are asking for community input.
The Department of Commerce is spearheading a meeting called “Imagine Hoquiam! Explore the Possibilities…” that asks local residents to identify two commerce based priorities for Hoquiam.
Hoquiam was one of three cities in Washington chosen for the New Approaches pilot.
“New Approaches builds on our portfolio by testing a new way to engage communities. This pilot will meet communities where they are and deliver tailored technical assistance that matches the communities’ highest priorities.”
What is happening with the New Approaches pilot in 2019?
Commerce will partner with Washington communities to:
- Strengthen relationships between Commerce and the communities
- Increase the communities’ capacity to better understand, navigate and access Commerce programs
- Increase the communities’ access to Commerce subject matter experts
- Build momentum within the community to elevate their local priorities
Other cities include Chewelah and Toppenish.
An event scheduled for Thursday, December 12, from 3pm to 7pm at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge will be open to the public and Steve Dunk with the Department of Commerce spoke at the Hoquiam City Council meeting on Monday about the structure of the event.
This City says that the program will work with citizens and stakeholders in identifying two commerce based priorities and then help to establish action plans and relationships to meet those ends with our government.
For more information, contact Community.Outreach@commerce.wa.gov or
Stephen Dunk
Outreach Specialist
360-725-4085