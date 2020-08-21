      Weather Alert

Medical event causes accident that sends two people to hospital

Aug 21, 2020 @ 7:26am

McCleary, WA – A medical event caused an accident that sent two people to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon a 48 year old Shelton man was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 east on SR 108 near Tornquist Rd.

The State Patrol says the driver suffered a medical event and the Ford crossed the westbound lane and left the road.

The truck came to rest in the brush.

Both the Shelton man and his passenger, a 40 year old Seattle woman, were transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for their injuries.

According to the State Patrol, the Shelton man, who was not wearing his seat-belt, was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved in the accident.

