McDermoth Elementary locked down during police response

Aberdeen, WA – Police say a 40-year old Aberdeen man was arrested yesterday after arming himself with a pistol and threatening his family.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that they responded just after noon on Wednesday to a domestic violence call in the 200-block of W. 4th Street in Aberdeen.
They say that officers contacted the victim who said that her longtime boyfriend had armed himself with a .9 mm pistol and threatened her and their children.
The suspect fled the apartment before officers arrived.
Police say that due to the uncertainty of the suspects location and McDermoth Elementary being across the street, the school was notified and went on lock-down status while officers attempted to locate the suspect.
Aberdeen Officers, with the assistance of the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Hoquiam Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Cosmopolis Police Department contained and searched the area, the apartment complex, and checked other associated residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
Aberdeen Police say that video was later located from the area that confirmed the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle just prior to the officers arriving.
Officers were able to make contact with the suspect through his friends encouraging him to surrender peacefully to the police.
They say the suspect turned himself in and was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail for Assault 1st degree/Domestic Violence.
The firearm had not been located at the time of the release.
The suspect’s vehicle was located in an alley a short distance from the Aberdeen Police Department and was seized and is pending a search warrant.