McCleary power outage causes 2 hour school delay
*UPDATE* Power has been restored.*UPDATE*
A power outage this morning in McCleary has PUD crews assisting McCleary Light & Power.
In an update from the Grays Harbor PUD, they state that crews are searching for the cause of an outage impacting McCleary residents.
“Although not a PUD customer, the transmission line which feeds the city is a PUD facility and it appears it has suffered an outage somewhere on the line.”
Due to the outage, the McCleary School District has announced that school will be running 2 hours late. There is no AM preschool.
Crews are patrolling the line to find the cause of the outage.