      Weather Alert

McCleary power outage causes 2 hour school delay

Dec 9, 2019 @ 6:34am

*UPDATE* Power has been restored.*UPDATE*

A power outage this morning in McCleary has PUD crews assisting McCleary Light & Power.

In an update from the Grays Harbor PUD, they state that crews are searching for the cause of an outage impacting McCleary residents.

“Although not a PUD customer, the transmission line which feeds the city is a PUD facility and it appears it has suffered an outage somewhere on the line.”

Due to the outage, the McCleary School District has announced that school will be running 2 hours late. There is no AM preschool.

Crews are patrolling the line to find the cause of the outage.

 

Also On KXRO
Rich D's Baked Clam Recipe
Volunteer Opportunities
2017/2018 Candidate Interviews
March food inspections hit numerous businesses
Man arrested for sexual assault on 12-year-old Hoquiam girl; police looking for other victims