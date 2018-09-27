McCleary construction is months ahead of schedule

Road work near McCleary will be coming to an end shortly.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews are months ahead of schedule over Wildcat Creek, and traffic will be shifting to allow the final work to be completed.

In a release, they say that the construction to replace the outdated culverts that run under State Route 8 on the Middle and East Forks of Wildcat Creek with bridges for improved fish passage is nearing its final phase.

The shift of traffic to allow for the final phase could happen as soon as the beginning of October.

Traffic will be moved back to both east and west sides of the roadway, although in only one lane in each direction at first.Traffic will be fully restored to two lanes in each direction when work is completed.

Remaining work on the project includes installing cable barrier, planting vegetation, removing temporarily illumination poles and completing final pavement markings. That work will require crews to close a single lane around the clock for the next few weeks.

WSDOT expects to be out of the project area for good by the end of the year.

The speed limit will stay reduced to 45 mph until the project is complete.

This project follows a 2013 federal court injunction requiring the state to “significantly increase the state’s efforts in removing state-owned culverts that block habitat for salmon and steelhead” according to WSDOT.