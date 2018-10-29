McCleary construction complete. All roads open and 60 mph once again.

Four new bridges later, the Wildcat Creek project that has diverted traffic outside McCleary for the last 2 years is complete.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the work to replace outdated culverts under State Route 8 has finished six months ahead of schedule and the roads returned to normal late last week.

Drivers can now travel on all lanes over the four new bridges that span the Middle and East Forks of Wildcat Creek. The intersection of SR 8 and SR 108 has also reopened.

With work finished, all lanes on both highways are open in each direction and the speed limit restored to 60 mph.

The WSDOT says that remaining work includes vegetation which will require daytime shoulder closures.

During the work, the WSDOT updated a sign made famous by Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselić, changing a listed distance from 26 to 27 miles to deter Nirvana fans from crossing the construction zone for safety reasons. In an interview with a representative, they said that at this time there were no plans to change the sign back now that work has finished.

WSDOT would like to thank travelers for their patience during this project.