McCleary City Council vacancy in need of applications

The City of McCleary has another vacancy on their City Council and residents are encouraged to apply.

According to the city, Councilmember Joy Iverson recently resigned from her council seat.

This announcement follows a separate vacancy announcement from the city from August when Jenna Amsbury stepped down from the council.

The City is now accepting applications for Council Position #5.

The term is scheduled to run through December 31, 2025, with the person selected to fill the vacancy serving through the next general election featuring the seat.

To be eligible, candidates must be a registered voter and have resided in the City limits for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment.

Submissions will be made to the City Clerk-Treasurer by October 31, 2023. Please submit your resume and letter of interest of why you would be interested in the council position.

A Council member in the City of McCleary receives a monthly salary of $100 without regard to the number of meetings or time required. There are a total of five City Council positions serving the citizens of the City of McCleary.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk-Treasurer at 360-495-3667 or [email protected].