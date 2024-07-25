Massage therapist license suspended for South Bend man

A massage therapist based out of South Bend has had his license suspended due to sexual misconduct.

State health officials suspended the license of Pacific County massage therapist Ingnasio Ramirez (MA60504387) pending further legal action.

The Department of Health tells KXRO that the charges state that while providing massage therapy, Ramirez committed explicit sexual misconduct with at least two patients.

Ramirez was first licensed as a massage therapist in October 2014.

According to the Order of Summary Action, Ramirez is alleged to have sexually assaulted two women while performing massages on them.

-NOTE: The following paragraphs detail the sexual assault allegations-

The first assault is alleged to have occurred on September 11, 2023, when Ramirez is accused of rubbing and touching the bare breast of a woman, identified only as “Client B”, under a sheet that was covering her, without prior consent.

It is alleged that he had been terminated from his position because of that incident.

On February 22, 2024, Ramirez is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman identified as “Client A” by rubbing his erection on her arm and hand while preventing her from exiting the room. When she was able to leave, a witness reported that as she reported the accusation and left the facility she was shaking and crying.

Ramirez was reported to have again been terminated from his employment.

Both of those incidents occurred at business locations in Thurston County. Ramirez owns a business registered to a home in South Bend.

Thurston County Superior Court has formally charged Ramirez with one count of indecent liberties, a class B felony, and one count of unlawful imprisonment, a class C felony.

The suspension prohibits Ramirez from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

Ingnasio Ramirez Order of Summary Action

Ingnasio Ramirez Statement of Charges