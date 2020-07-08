      Weather Alert

Mask distribution event coming to Aberdeen High School

Jul 8, 2020 @ 7:09am

Aberdeen, WA – A mask distribution event at Aberdeen High School is scheduled for tomorrow.

The Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center will be hosting a drive-up mask distribution event this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  

The Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center and the Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team will be at Aberdeen High School distributing two free, reusable face masks for every individual that is below the 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The drive-up site will be set up on 4th Street in Aberdeen between G and H Streets in front of the Aberdeen High School campus. 

No identification or proof of income is required. 

Grays Harbor Emergency Management says this is the first site of multiple anticipated locations and dates.

They say more information will be to come on future sites.

Under Governor Jay Inslee’s new proclamation, Mask Up, Washington, all residents are required to wear a face covering when in public and unable to adequately social distance. 

Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center says they would like to encourage all residents of Grays Harbor to comply with this order. 

These masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are intended to help residents be able to comply with the Governor’s order.

Size of Family   2020 Federal Poverty Level 200% of FPL
Individuals     $12,760 $25,520
Family of 2     $17,240 $34,480
Family of 3     $21,720 $43,440
Family of 4     $26,200 $52,400
Family of 5     $30,680 $61,360
Family of 6     $35,160 $70,320
Family of 7     $39,640 $79,280
Family of 8     $44,120 $88,240
