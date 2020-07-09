Margo Short selected to fill empty Aberdeen council seat
A former Aberdeen City Councilperson was voted in to fill a current vacancy.
At the Wednesday city council meeting, four people had applied to fill the seat of Karen Rowe who recently stepped down for personal reasons.
Among the candidates were former Aberdeen City Councilmember Margo Short, former Mayor Erik Larson, former mayoral and council candidate Janae Chhith, and Aberdeen resident Steve Heywood.
Following an executive session and public vote, Short was selected to fill the vacant position.
Larson received the 2nd highest votes.
Short had stepped away from a recent re-election campaign for health reasons, which she stated in her application have been resolved.
At the beginning of the council meeting, Corporation Counsel Patrice Kent read approximately 30 minutes of public comment with the majority being endorsements of council candidates.
Larson was the only candidate in the list who received public comment against his appointment.
If Short accepts the appointment it is likely that she would return to a seat representing Ward 4 at the next council meeting. That office will be open to all interested residents in the 2021 General Election.