March restaurant violations released
By KXRO News
|
Apr 3, 2019 @ 7:34 AM

A number of local restaurants and businesses were cited for health violations during March inspections.

In the monthly report of local citations, the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division listed numerous businesses who received clean inspections, and another 10 who did not.

In the lists of violations, Moby Dick in Ocean Shores and Scoops Ice Cream in Aberdeen saw the highest number of citations with 55 red points each.

Following a complaint, Moby Dick was cited for a number of reasons, including rat feces being found on-site and the fact that the manager of the restaurant did not have a valid Washington State food handlers card. These violations resulted in a closure of the restaurant, who then received no citations on a pre-operational inspection the following day. A re-inspection date has been scheduled for April 18.

Details on the Scoops violations were not known at the time of this posting.

Also receiving a number of citations were Burger King in Aberdeen with 30 red and 7 blue points against them, and Thai Smiles with 25 red and 26 blue points.

A number of new locations, including the BP AM/PM, Parkway Tavern,  Senior Center, and El Tequilero in Aberdeen, Narn’s Rice & Noodle in Hoquiam, and RocknBrews in Westport received no citations pre-opening.

You can read the reasons behind all the violations for local businesses at  the Health Division website.

https://healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/GraysHarbor/Web.nsf/home.xsp

 

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Reports
For Inspections Conducted Between 3/1/2019 and 3/31/2019

Business Area Reason for Inspectiona Red Pts Blue Pts
BP AM/PM Aberdeen Pre-opening 0 0
Parkway Tavern Aberdeen Pre-opening 0 0
Senior Center Aberdeen Pre-opening 0 0
Burger King Aberdeen Routine 30 7
Parkway Tavern Aberdeen Pre-opening 0 0
Scoops Ice Cream & Coffee Aberdeen Compliance 55 3
Corona’s Grind House Aberdeen Routine 10 5
Thompson’s Grocery Aberdeen Routine 0 0
Blue Beacon Rest & Lnge Aberdeen Consultation 0 0
El Tequilero LLC Aberdeen Pre-opening 0 0
Thai Smiles Aberdeen Routine 25 26
Elma Grocery and Gas Elma Routine 15 0
Elma Senior Center Elma Routine 0 0
The Donut Shop Elma Routine 0 0
Texaco Food Mart Elma Routine 10 0
Gateway 76 Truck Stop Elma Reinspection 0 0
Narn’s Rice and Noodle Hoquiam Pre-opening 0 0
Prairie Mart Hoquiam Routine 0 0
Jay’s Farm Stand Hoquiam Consultation 0 0
McDonald’s Hoquiam Compliance 10 0
McDonald’s Hoquiam Reinspection/Reopening 0 0
Humptulips Grocery Humptulips Routine 0 0
Bean Bags McCleary Routine 5 0
A La Carbon McCleary Pre-opening 0 0
A La Carbon McCleary Pre-opening 0 0
Mugshot123 LLC Mobile (Elma) Pre-opening 0 0
Urban Juice Factory Montesano Pre-opening 0 0
Oishi Teriyaki Montesano Reinspection 0 15
Peppermit Parlor/Playtime Ocean Shores Routine 0 0
Ocean Shores Bakery Ocean Shores Routine 0 0
Moby Dick Ocean Shores Complaint/Closure Order 55 8
Moby Dick Ocean Shores Reinspection/Reopening 0 0
RockNBrews Westport Pre-opening 0 0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Downed plane in Grays Harbor Open Invitation to Election Candidates Funding for local opioid use disorder sufferers Grays Harbor Commissioners pass resolution opposing I-1639 Navy looks to extend Olympic Peninsula training beyond 2020 Pacific County schools join to bring CTE education to students
Comments