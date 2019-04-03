March restaurant violations released

A number of local restaurants and businesses were cited for health violations during March inspections.
In the monthly report of local citations, the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division listed numerous businesses who received clean inspections, and another 10 who did not.
In the lists of violations, Moby Dick in Ocean Shores and Scoops Ice Cream in Aberdeen saw the highest number of citations with 55 red points each.
Following a complaint, Moby Dick was cited for a number of reasons, including rat feces being found on-site and the fact that the manager of the restaurant did not have a valid Washington State food handlers card. These violations resulted in a closure of the restaurant, who then received no citations on a pre-operational inspection the following day. A re-inspection date has been scheduled for April 18.
Details on the Scoops violations were not known at the time of this posting.
Also receiving a number of citations were Burger King in Aberdeen with 30 red and 7 blue points against them, and Thai Smiles with 25 red and 26 blue points.
A number of new locations, including the BP AM/PM, Parkway Tavern, Senior Center, and El Tequilero in Aberdeen, Narn’s Rice & Noodle in Hoquiam, and RocknBrews in Westport received no citations pre-opening.
You can read the reasons behind all the violations for local businesses at the Health Division website.
https://healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/GraysHarbor/Web.nsf/home.xsp
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Reports
For Inspections Conducted Between 3/1/2019 and 3/31/2019
|Business
|Area
|Reason for Inspectiona
|Red Pts
|Blue Pts
|BP AM/PM
|Aberdeen
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Parkway Tavern
|Aberdeen
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Senior Center
|Aberdeen
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Burger King
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|30
|7
|Parkway Tavern
|Aberdeen
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Scoops Ice Cream & Coffee
|Aberdeen
|Compliance
|55
|3
|Corona’s Grind House
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|10
|5
|Thompson’s Grocery
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Blue Beacon Rest & Lnge
|Aberdeen
|Consultation
|0
|0
|El Tequilero LLC
|Aberdeen
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Thai Smiles
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|25
|26
|Elma Grocery and Gas
|Elma
|Routine
|15
|0
|Elma Senior Center
|Elma
|Routine
|0
|0
|The Donut Shop
|Elma
|Routine
|0
|0
|Texaco Food Mart
|Elma
|Routine
|10
|0
|Gateway 76 Truck Stop
|Elma
|Reinspection
|0
|0
|Narn’s Rice and Noodle
|Hoquiam
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Prairie Mart
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|0
|0
|Jay’s Farm Stand
|Hoquiam
|Consultation
|0
|0
|McDonald’s
|Hoquiam
|Compliance
|10
|0
|McDonald’s
|Hoquiam
|Reinspection/Reopening
|0
|0
|Humptulips Grocery
|Humptulips
|Routine
|0
|0
|Bean Bags
|McCleary
|Routine
|5
|0
|A La Carbon
|McCleary
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|A La Carbon
|McCleary
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Mugshot123 LLC
|Mobile (Elma)
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Urban Juice Factory
|Montesano
|Pre-opening
|0
|0
|Oishi Teriyaki
|Montesano
|Reinspection
|0
|15
|Peppermit Parlor/Playtime
|Ocean Shores
|Routine
|0
|0
|Ocean Shores Bakery
|Ocean Shores
|Routine
|0
|0
|Moby Dick
|Ocean Shores
|Complaint/Closure Order
|55
|8
|Moby Dick
|Ocean Shores
|Reinspection/Reopening
|0
|0
|RockNBrews
|Westport
|Pre-opening
|0
|0