Many local schools open their doors today

Many local schools are scheduled to start the 2018-2019 school year today today in Grays Harbor and Pacific County.

Taholah School District began their classes on Monday, and others will begin next week, but starting today Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Elma, Montesano, Lake Quinault, Oakville, Satsop, Raymond, and Willapa Valley are scheduled to welcome students back today.

Negotiations continue with teachers as Washington schools prepare for the first year of school under the new funding model established following the McCleary Decision.

Aberdeen teachers are currently finalizing negotiations on their pay under the new model, with the negotiations moving into mediation after miscommunication between the district and union.

A number of school districts in southwest Washington state have delayed the start of the school year this week as teachers unions and districts failed to reach agreements over teacher pay.

The Columbian reports that districts and unions in Clark County and across the state are negotiating new pay scales due to new school funding legislation. The Legislature this year added nearly another $1 billion for teacher salaries.

Classes won’t start as scheduled Wednesday for 6,500 students in Longview Public Schools as teachers hit the picket lines.

School was also canceled Tuesday for about 27,000 students in Evergreen Public Schools and 3,200 students in the Washougal School District.

Teachers in Seattle voted Tuesday to authorize a strike unless an agreement is reached with the state’s largest district by the time school resumes Sept. 5.