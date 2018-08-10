Mandatory recount for Auditor race; Walsh pulls ahead of Frasier

Only 16 votes separate 2 Grays Harbor County Auditor candidates looking to advance onto the November General Election.

Over 4,000 votes have been added to the election totals since Tuesday, but the only notable change has been to the race for Auditor.

Joe MacLean maintains his lead with over 44% of the vote, adding over 2,600 votes to his total in recent counts.

Jasmine Dickhoff has gained on Chris Thomas, and now sits only 16 votes behind the current Auditor.

As it sits now, Thomas holds 4,490 votes to Dickhoff’s 4,474, a difference of only 0.1%.

Washington State law mandates that if the difference between the candidates is less than one half of one percent and also less than 2,000 votes, a recount is required.

If a race shows a difference less than 150 votes and one quarter of one percent, a manual recount of all 16,000+ ballots is required.

Another count of remaining ballots is scheduled for August 13.

Also close, but not requiring a mandatory recount is the race for 19th District Representative.

Representative Jim Walsh is now leading over challenger Erin Frasier.

On Election Night, Walsh was trailing but has pulled ahead and leads the district by 200 votes, leading 50.31% to 49.69%.

This race does not currently require a mandatory recount, but a recount could be requested. These costs would fall on whoever made the request.

Grays Harbor County Auditor Candidate Votes Vote % Joe MacLean (Prefers Republican Party) 7,092 44.17% Jasmine Dickhoff (Prefers Democratic Party) 4,474 27.86% Chris Thomas (Prefers Democrat Party) 4,490 27.96%