Man with gun arrested at 7-11 after caller alerts authorities
Drugs and cash were found on a man who was believed to have been planning to rob a local business.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office issued a report to KXRO regarding the incident that occurred on Sunday in Central Park.
Deputies were called to the 7-11 on Highway 12 for a possible robbery after someone called in to say that a man parked across two parking spaces in front of the store, armed himself with a gun and entered the store.
When a deputy arrived, they saw a man matching the description given by the caller inside the store.
The man was detained for investigation, and he admitted to having a loaded 9mm pistol in his waistband.
GHSO says that it was found that the man had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
The suspect was arrested and when he was searched it was discovered that he had a large amount of suspected prescription pills, suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.
The suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and drug charges.
“We are thankful to the citizen that alerted us to this situation and that no one was hurt in what was a very dangerous situation for the deputy and the public.”