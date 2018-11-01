Man tased while trying to elude Aberdeen Police

A man was tased yesterday as he was attempting to elude police.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday at around 2 p.m., an officer recognized a man in the area of State and M Streets who was wanted in connection to several thefts at a local business.

The officer attempted to stop the 26 year old Malone man but, they say he ran toward the Aberdeen River camp, trespassing across the railroad lines.

Several officers assisted in trying to find the suspect who also had a Department of Corrections felony warrant along with an Aberdeen Municipal Court warrant for resisting arrest.

According to police, the man came out of a tent and again ran from officers.

An Officer used a Taser to subdue the suspect and while doing so, they say he fell and sustained facial injuries.

Aberdeen Fire Department Paramedics were immediately notified and responded to the scene and the man was transported to the hospital where he was treated and cleared for incarceration.

The suspect was booked into the Aberdeen Jail on charges of criminal trespass 2, resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer, as well as the outstanding warrants.

Aberdeen Police say that officers are gathering evidence for additional theft charges.