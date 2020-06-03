Man sustains minor burns in Aberdeen fire
Aberdeen, WA – A man sustained burns while escaping from a fire in Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday night at 11:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 1800 block of Young Street in Aberdeen.
The fire department says the home was occupied by a man that was able to exit the building prior to the fire department’s arrival.
He was evaluated on scene for minor burns that were sustained during his escape, but he did not require transport to the hospital.
Firefighters conducted an interior fire attack that initially brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, however they say the home was filled with personal belongings and has a metal roof overlaying cedar shingles which made hot spots difficult to dig out and extinguish.
The structure was valued at $60,000 and is considered a total loss.
The Fire Department says that an Aberdeen firefighter had a medical event on scene and was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
The firefighter has since been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, but preliminary information points to the homeowner falling asleep with candles burning in the residence.
The residence also had no working smoke detectors.
Public Safety note from AFD: Always ensure that all open flames are extinguished in your home prior to going to sleep and ensure that you have working smoke detectors.