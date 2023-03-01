Man rescued nearly 24 hours after going missing in the snow

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday morning, deputies were dispatched to Bowes Road in Humptulips for a report of a missing 57-year-old Aberdeen man.

According to the report, the man had gone out around 5pm on Saturday, saying that he wanted to go for a walk in the snow around the Humptulips property.

When he did not return from the walk, the reporting party told deputies that they believed that the man may have gotten a ride into Aberdeen.

After checking his home and other locations he was known to visit, Grays Harbor County deputies started a search and rescue mission and called in search dog teams from West Coast Search Dogs and a drone with thermal imaging capabilities from WA State Department of Corrections.

The missing man was spotted by the drone at approximately 1620 hours, almost 24 hours after he took off for a walk.

The drone operator was able to guide the K9 team to the man who was located in some thick brush and was unable to get out on his own.

Chief Criminal Deputy Kevin Schrader said, “This is a great example of the teamwork that takes place in Grays Harbor County. All these resources came together for a positive outcome. Thank you to all the agencies who assisted with this investigation.”

The man was treated by GH Fire District 10, GH Fire District 17 and Hoquiam Fire Department for Hypothermia and possible seizure activity.

He was transported to Harbor Regional Health for additional care.