Man rescued after his boat flips

The Coast Guard rescued a man after he got overturned in rough waters near the Grays Harbor entrance on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report, a Motor Life Boat from Station Grays Harbor rescued the man as he was sitting on top of his overturned skiff and transported him safely to shore with no injuries or medical conditions reported.

A call came in to the Coast Guard about the man sitting on top of an overturned boat between buoys 2 and 4 in Grays Harbor from a person on shore around 4:30pm yesterday.

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to be aware of changing sea conditions and to avoid rough waters that their vessel can’t handle. As the fall season progresses, the water conditions throughout the Pacific Northwest are expected to be rough, therefore take all necessary precautions.