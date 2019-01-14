Man medevaced from boat off Pacific County coast

A man was taken from a boat off the coast of Willapa Bay after suffering pain.

The US Coast Guard tells KXRO that they were able to hoist a 29-year-old Ukrainian national reportedly suffering severe abdominal pain off the Garnet Leader as it was 25 miles off the Pacific County coast.

A call came in to medevac the man around 5am, and under a doctor’s recommendation to make sure the ill man was hospitalized within 6 to 8 hours, sent a Jayhawk helicopter.

The ill man was transferred to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

The Coast Guard noted that Customs and Border Protection was notified to document the location of the man.