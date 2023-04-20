Man in stolen RV carrying drugs at Grayland Beach sentenced to 10+ years in prison

Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

A man who was transporting drugs locally in a stolen RV has been sentenced.

The Department of Justice shared that a 45-year-old Los Angeles man was sentenced this week to 126 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Anthony Morales was arrested in May 2021 and pleaded guilty in November 2022.

According to records filed in the case, Morales conspired with others to use a stolen RV to transport and sell methamphetamine and other drugs.

Morales was arrested in the stolen RV in Grayland Beach State Park.

Officials state that inside the RV was more than a kilo of methamphetamine, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, five firearms, assorted ammunition, and high-capacity firearm magazines.

Law enforcement also recovered $24,000 in cash.

The Justice Department stated that Morales also had a number of identity theft related documents – drivers licenses, Social Security cards in other names, a passport, checkbooks and credit cards in other names, as well as a credit card magnetic stripe reader/writer.

Morales reportedly has eleven previous convictions as an adult for crimes such as possession of controlled substances, firearms possession, theft, and identity fraud offenses.

He has been sentenced to prison for terms ranging from two years to 32 months.

Prosecutors recommended an 11-year prison term for this federal offense.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (JNET), which includes officers from the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Centralia Police Department and the Washington State Department of Corrections.