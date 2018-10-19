Man hit by car after walking into traffic

A man wearing dark clothing and not paying attention walked into an Aberdeen street and was hit by a car.

In a release from the Aberdeen Police Department, a Westport man suffered a lower leg fracture after being struck by a 2002 Ford Taurus.

In their report, officers officers responded to the pedestrian vs. car collision in the 1400 block of Sumner Ave around 9:30 pm.

They say that the 35 year old Westport man was was wearing dark clothing and crossed mid-block when he was struck by the car, driven by a 34 year old Aberdeen man.

The man was thrown up onto the hood and windshield of the vehicle and transported by the Aberdeen Fire Department to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital for treatment.

They say that he told officers while at the hospital that he had not been paying attention to approaching cars as he crossed.

The driver and witnesses in other vehicles said they had not seen the pedestrian until the collision occurred.

No charges have been filed.

The report will be submitted to the Aberdeen City Attorney’s Office for consideration of any infractions to be issued.