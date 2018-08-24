Man & his dog escape Raymond house fire

The Raymond Fire Department says that they were called just before 2:30am this morning to a structure fire on Water Street.

According to a report, crews found the building fully involved along with several vehicles burning sitting next to the home.

An adjacent garage and homes across the street were also being threatened by the flames.

Crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes, although the building and 7 vehicles parked nearby were a total loss.

The neighbor’s garage suffered minor damage.

RFD says that a 48 year old man and his dog who live at the home were able to escape without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.