Man attempting to direct traffic hit by vehicle
A man was injured after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic around downed trees.
The Washington State Patrol says that when a tree fell across SR 109 outside Hoquiam, a 30-year-old Ocean Shores man attempted to direct traffic around the area.
As a 2018 Honda HRV stopped for the man, a 2018 Ford Edge failed to stop, striking the Honda from the rear and pushing it into the man.
The Ocean Shores man was injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
Neither driver, both also from Ocean Shores, were injured.
The 61-year-old woman driving the Ford was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours.