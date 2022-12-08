Man arrested on sexually motivated charges after chasing student in South Aberdeen

An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody after chasing a student with his genitals visible.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that just after 8am on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to Miller Jr. High School following a report from staff that a student had been chased and grabbed by a man while on her way to school.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Stevens Elementary School between the elementary school and the junior high.

The school district assisted APD and provided surveillance video that allegedly shows the man with his genitalia exposed while he was running after the student, “possibly performing a sexual act upon himself”.

Officers maintained a heightened presence in the area, but determined there was no immediate additional threat to the community.

With assistance from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Cosmopolis Police, and anonymous parties, were able to identify a suspect who was taken into custody at a home in Cosmopolis.

An 18-year-old was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail for Assault 4, Luring a Minor, and Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes, pending a review by the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office.