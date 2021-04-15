Man arrested in Brady after breaking windows and breaking in with golf club
Brady, WA – A man with a golf club was arrested after breaking windows and entering a home in Brady.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that Tuesday at about 2:00 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a burglary in the 100 block of Monte-Brady Rd, after a resident reported that an unknown man was in her house and was armed with a golf club.
The Sheriff’s Office says that it was later determined that the suspect broke out several windows of a vehicle at the house and also broke out a window on the front door of the home.
They say that the resident confronted the man in her home and he struck a container off a counter with the golf club before leaving the area on foot.
Several deputies, along with officers of the Montesano Police Department, Elma Police Department, and the WA State Department of Fish and Wildlife all responded to the scene to assist.
Officers began searching the area for the suspect and began setting up containment in the area for a K-9 search.
Police say that while waiting for the arrival of the K-9 unit, a vigilant bystander reported just seeing a man matching the suspects description climbing a fence in the neighborhood with a golf club in his hand.
Officers responded to the area and found the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.
The 26 year old man was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Burglary 1st Degree and Malicious Mischief 1st Degree.
The Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were concerned for the suspect’s mental health and an evaluation was requested.