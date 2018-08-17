Man arrested for murder of Andrew Detwiler

A man has been arrested for the murder of Andrew Detwiler.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they have booked a 30 year old Hoquiam man for Murder in the First Degree and the investigation has been referred to the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office for charging consideration.

They say that detectives believe the suspect is responsible for the death of Detwiler who was found deceased by a fisherman on Sunday at the Humptulips River boat launch located at 1344 State Route 109.

The 30 year old suspect was booked on August 13 on unrelated charges of Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, and Trafficking Stolen Property before having the charge of Murder 1 added.

The Sheriff’s Office says Detwiler died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crime.