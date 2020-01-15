Man arrested for arson after motor-home fires in Ocosta
Ocosta, WA – A man has been arrested for arson after two motor-home fires in Ocosta.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that a 38 year old Westport man was arrested on Sunday after the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, the Westport Police Department, and the South Beach Regional Fire Authority responded to two motor-homes on fire on Atlantic Ave in Ocosta.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies interviewed witnesses at the scene and were able to establish a suspect who was seen in the area at the time of the fire.
They say deputies found the man and interviewed him about the fire.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man later confessed to setting the motor-homes on fire because he was upset with the owner.
He was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Arson 2nd degree.
Members of the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigation Team processed the two motor-homes for evidence and were able to determine the origin of the fires.