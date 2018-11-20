Man arrested and accused of killing his mother in Aberdeen

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and accused of killing his mother in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Monday at about 2:30 p.m., Grays Harbor E911 received a call from a woman in the 200 block of East King Street who said she was being assaulted.

The dispatcher could also hear a man screaming in the background as well as sounds consistent with an assault.

Police say the man in the call was also overheard talking about someone being dead.

Several officers from the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis Police Departments as well as the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Police say that while officers were on their way, the man made statements about wanting to kill other people.

Officers surrounded the residence and attempted to contact the people inside, and at 2:35 p.m., a man briefly exited the home before seeing the officers and retreating back inside.

According to police, the man was heard making numerous threatening comments saying “if you move, I’ll kill you”.

Three minutes later, the man was heard telling everyone to get on the ground against the window.

Police say the man then suddenly exited the house into the garage holding a baseball bat. Officers ordered the man to drop the bat several times, but he continued towards them at the front of the home and refused to comply with their orders.

According to Police, two Aberdeen officers deployed their Tasers as the man approached and an officer shot at the suspect, but did not hit the man.

The suspect fell to the ground and was handcuffed as Aberdeen officers entered the home and found a 77-year old woman deceased from obvious trauma caused by a knife.

Although paramedics from the Aberdeen Fire Department had staged near the scene in case of injury, nothing could be done to save the woman’s life.

The initial investigation indicates the victim lived at the home with her 81-year old husband and the suspect was her 39-year old son.

No one else was found inside the home.

The suspect was arrested for investigation of homicide under the domestic violence act and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

The Aberdeen Police Department says they have responded to this residence in the past.

In January, they arrested the son for violating a No Contact Order involving his mother, although there was no order in place at the time of the homicide.

The Region III Critical Incident Investigation Team, comprised of investigators from the Grays Harbor, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific County Sheriff’s Offices, were called to investigate the scene and the officer-involved-shooting along with detectives from Hoquiam PD.

As standard practice, the officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

“On behalf of the members of the Aberdeen Police Department, our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic incident.”