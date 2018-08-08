Man arrested after car was stolen using identity theft

A man was arrested after a car was stolen using identity theft and police are looking for another suspect.

The Elma Police Department tells KXRO that they were contacted on August 2 by a 92 year old woman from Bremerton, who said she was a victim of identity theft.

The suspects had used fraudulent IDs and a stolen check in the name of the victim, to buy a vehicle from Elma Value Ford for $18,000.

The true identities of the suspects were unknown to both the victim and the dealership.

Police say that with the cooperation of employees at Elma Value Ford, the suspects were asked to come into the dealership to take possession of the title and plates for the stolen vehicle.

On August 6th at around 3:00pm, one of the suspects, a 36 year old man from Tacoma, arrived in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody after a brief struggle with Elma Police.

According to police, through the course of the investigation another suspect was identified as a 41 year old woman with ties to the Grays Harbor area and she is still being sought by police.

The man was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on charges of Theft 1st Degree, Identity Theft 1st Degree, and various other drug charges.