Man allegedly sets mattresses on fire; arrested for Arson, Harassment, and Hate Crime
Aberdeen, WA – A Humptulips man has been arrested after he allegedly set fire to two mattresses that had three people on them.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that the 50-year old Humptulips man is in the Aberdeen Jail this morning after allegedly setting fire to the mattresses early Monday morning.
Police say that just before 1:00 a.m. Aberdeen Fire was dispatched to the east alley in the 100 block of N. G St. for a report of a structure fire.
An APD officer was just leaving the police station when the call was dispatched and he saw the glow of the fire.
Two officers responded and quickly contained the fire with extinguishers from their patrol cars.
As they investigated the incident, the officers spoke with a 62-year old Forks man, a 49-year old Queets woman, and a 57-year old Elma man who said they had been sleeping on the mattresses which were set on fire in the alcove area.
According to APD, the three explained that the suspect was angry and yelling at the 62-year old, threatening to assault him, because they would not allow him to stay with them.
Moments later the mattresses they were on went up in flames.
The three victims escaped injury, and the fast action of the officers prevented significant damage to the structure, which sustained some exterior scorching.
The Aberdeen Fire Department responded and put out the remaining fire on the smoldering mattresses.
APD says the Humptulips man was booked for Arson 1, Harassment, and Hate Crime due to statements that he made.