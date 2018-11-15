Main Street returns to Aberdeen

Aberdeen will once again become a Main Street Community.

In October of 2016, the City of Aberdeen signed a letter in support of the goal to return the Main Street program to our area.

Under the Main Street program, businesses within a specified district would be eligible for a tax incentive program that provides credits on Business & Occupation or Public Utility taxes to businesses for contributions given to ARM.

The Aberdeen Revitalization Movement had already been listed as a Main Street Affiliate Community, but was not eligible for the tax benefits.

As an official Main Street Community, ARM will be required to follow a number of structural and organizational standards.

ARM had originally planned to submit their application for accreditation to the Washington Main Street Program in 2017, although restructuring and planning forced them to hold off until this year.