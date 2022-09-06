LTAC funding applications open in Aberdeen

The City of Aberdeen is now accepting applications for the 2023 Lodging Tax Grant Program.

Funding for local tourism projects are available due to a special excise tax of two percent on lodging within the city.

Grants from LTAC funding could be used to purchase or facilitate tourism related projects that encourage further stays locally.

Applicants must be a State and/or Federal Non-Profit entity, tax exempt entity, or government agency.

All organizations that are awarded funding will be required to provide at least 25% matching funds.

All applicants will be required to provide the following documentation in order to be eligible for grant funds:

All organizations that are awarded funding will be required to submit an end-of-the-year financial report detailing all income received from your event/project and all expenses associated with your event and /or project

At least 25% matching funds

A copy of the organization’s board members, including addresses and phone numbers

How the project will benefit the City of Aberdeen, specifically tourism projects that relate to overnight stays in the City of Aberdeen’s Hotels and Motels

The organization’s need for future project operation and/or maintenance

The organization’s project schedule

Past involvement in similar projects

Grants are awarded for events held during 2023.

Applications are due by October 19, 2022.

Information available at: https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/292/Lodging-Tax-Committee